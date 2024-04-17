Nations FC head coach acknowledges technical team's role in debut season success

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nations FC's head coach, Kassim Ocansey Mingle, acknowledges the commendable collaboration of the club's technical team for their triumphs in their inaugural season in the Ghana Premier League.



Currently occupying the second position on the league table with 44 points, the team from Abrankese is only five points behind the leaders, FC Samartex. Their proximity to the top spot could have been even closer had they emerged victorious in their recent home game against Bofoakwa Tano.



As a newly promoted side, Nations FC is enjoying a remarkable debut season in the top flight of Ghanaian football.



Head coach Kassim Mingle, alongside Johnson Smith, has played a pivotal role in the team's accomplishments by implementing effective tactics and strategies.



The synergy and understanding between Kassim Mingle and Johnson Smith have been crucial factors in Nations FC's achievements thus far.



Mingle expressed, "Our success is a result of rigorous training, unwavering dedication, discipline, and motivation from the management. Additionally, as the two coaches, we possess maturity and a pre-existing brotherly bond. Having previously worked together at other clubs, we have a deep understanding of each other's methods and approaches," he told Connect 97.1FM.