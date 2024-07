Sports News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Nations Football Club’s recent acquisition, Mashud Abdela, has conveyed his happiness following the completion of his transfer to the team.



The young player officially joined the Ghana Premier League club on July 30th after departing from Blue Skies Pelicans FC.



In his inaugural interview, Mashud Abdela expressed his eagerness to gain knowledge from the seasoned players and



coaches at his new club.



He stated, “Being a part of Nations FC is a realization of a dream. I am enthusiastic about absorbing wisdom from the experienced individuals within the team, and I am prepared to contribute my utmost to aid the team in attaining significant accomplishments.”