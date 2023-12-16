Nations FC score late goal to draw 1-1 with Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Nations FC pulled off a dramatic late comeback to secure a 1-1 draw against Accra Hearts of Oak in an intense Week 15 encounter at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Right from kick-off, Hearts of Oak showcased their determination to dominate, applying relentless pressure. The strategy paid off early with Hamza Issah finding the net in the 8th minute, granting the Phobians an initial lead.



Despite the early setback, Nations FC launched a determined comeback. Hearts of Oak's solid defense, however, thwarted every attempt, denying Nations FC an equalizer before halftime.



Nations FC, refusing to accept defeat, pressed forward relentlessly. In a dramatic turn, Richard Danso emerged as the hero, breaking through in the additional nine minutes to level the score.



Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi failed to deal with Danso's header resulting in the goal.



Nations FC is now set to face Bechem United in their upcoming league game, while Accra Hearts of Oak will take on Accra Great Olympics.



