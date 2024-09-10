You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979669

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Nations FC tactician Kasim Mingle not satisfied with draw against Bechem United in Ghana Premier League opener

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kasim Ocansey Kasim Ocansey

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle has voiced his disappointment following his team's draw with Bechem United in the opening match of the Ghana Premier League.
The match, held at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, ended in a goalless tie despite Nations FC generating several chances to score.

Mingle, eager to earn a victory against his former team, conveyed his frustration to the media regarding the outcome of the exciting encounter.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment