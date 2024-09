Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: BBC

The eight teams participating in the restructured Netball Super League (NSL) will unveil their rosters on Wednesday in preparation for the 2025 season.



Throughout the day, teams will disclose their player line-ups in one-hour intervals.



For the 2025 season, the NSL has been downsized from ten teams to eight, with Team Bath, Strathclyde Sirens, Surrey Storm, and Severn Stars no longer competing.