Netherlands beat Turkey to set up semi-final against England

Sports News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: BBC

The Netherlands overcame Turkey to reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals, setting up a match against England.



Turkey led at halftime with Samet Akaydin's header from Arda Guler's cross. However, the Dutch equalized through Stefan de Vrij's header after substitute Wout Weghorst's crucial interception.



An own goal by Mert Muldur, pressured by Cody Gakpo, gave the Netherlands the lead. Despite Turkey's Arda Guler hitting the post with a free-kick, they couldn't capitalize on their chances.



Ronald Koeman's side will face England in Dortmund, competing for a spot in the final against either France or Spain.