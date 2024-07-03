You are here: HomeSports2024 07 03Article 1956554

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

    

Source: BBC

Netherlands see off Romania to reach quarter-finals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Cody Gakpo Cody Gakpo

Donyell Malen's two goals and Cody Gakpo's third of Euro 2024 propelled the Netherlands to a 3-0 victory over Romania, reaching their first quarter-finals in 16 years.

Gakpo scored first with a brilliant finish in the first half. Despite numerous missed chances, Malen secured the win by scoring twice late in the game.

Romania's early pressure caused Dutch mistakes, but Gakpo’s goal shifted momentum. The Netherlands missed several opportunities, including shots by Memphis Depay and Virgil van Dijk.

Malen's late goals sealed the win, setting up a quarter-final match against either Turkey or Austria.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment