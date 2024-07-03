Netherlands see off Romania to reach quarter-finals

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: BBC

Donyell Malen's two goals and Cody Gakpo's third of Euro 2024 propelled the Netherlands to a 3-0 victory over Romania, reaching their first quarter-finals in 16 years.



Gakpo scored first with a brilliant finish in the first half. Despite numerous missed chances, Malen secured the win by scoring twice late in the game.



Romania's early pressure caused Dutch mistakes, but Gakpo’s goal shifted momentum. The Netherlands missed several opportunities, including shots by Memphis Depay and Virgil van Dijk.



Malen's late goals sealed the win, setting up a quarter-final match against either Turkey or Austria.