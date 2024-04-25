New Edubiase bankroller Abdul Salam charged for misconduct

Sports News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yakubu Abdul Salam, the bankroller of New Edubiase United, has been accused of misconduct by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



This accusation stems from comments made by Abdul Salam during an interview.



The Ghana FA has issued a notice stating that Abdul Salam must provide a response to the misconduct charges by Monday, April 29.



The charges are related to a breach of Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Division One League Regulations, 2019, as his comments are believed to have brought the reputation of the game into disrepute.



Abdul Salam has been given a deadline to address these charges.



