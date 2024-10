Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: BBC

Juan Soto's decisive play sent the New York Yankees to the World Series for the first time in 15yrs

The New York Yankees secured their spot in the World Series for the first time since 2009 by defeating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in the final of their best-of-seven American League Championship Series.



In game five, the Yankees triumphed 5-2, highlighted by Juan Soto's three-run homer off Cleveland's Hunter Gaddis in the 10th inning.



Earlier, Giancarlo Stanton had tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.