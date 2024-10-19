New Zealand beat Great Britain to win America's Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: BBC

New Zealand successfully defended the America's Cup by defeating Great Britain in the 37th edition of the prestigious sailing event.



Entering Saturday's races, Ben Ainslie's Ineos Britannia team faced a 6-2 deficit and needed to win race nine to remain competitive in the best-of-13 series held in Barcelona.



Despite some challenges from the British team, Emirates Team New Zealand clinched victory by a margin of 37 seconds, establishing an insurmountable 7-2 lead.



Having previously won the competition in 2017 and 2021, New Zealand has now become the first team to secure the Auld Mug three times in a row since the USA achieved this feat from 1987 to 1992.