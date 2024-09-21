You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984280

Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

New Zealand survive late scare to beat Australia in thriller

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

New Zealand have not lost the Bledisloe Cup since 2002 New Zealand have not lost the Bledisloe Cup since 2002

New Zealand managed to fend off a late surge from Australia, winning 31-28 in the Rugby Championship held in Sydney, thus securing the Bledisloe Cup.

The All Blacks established a 14-point advantage by halftime but struggled in the second half, scoring only a penalty and losing two players to the sin-bin.

Despite late tries from Hunter Paisami and Tom Wright that brought Australia close to a stunning win, New Zealand ultimately maintained their lead.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment