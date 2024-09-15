You are here: HomeSports2024 09 15Article 1981742

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

New boss Van Persie 'not traumatised' by 9-1 loss

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Heerenveen lost 8-0 at home to PSV Eindhoven in April under previous manager Kees van Wonderen Publ Heerenveen lost 8-0 at home to PSV Eindhoven in April under previous manager Kees van Wonderen Publ

Robin van Persie assured that he and his Heerenveen squad would continue to "play our own game" and would not be "traumatized" following a staggering 9-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league.

This match marked only the fourth for the former Netherlands, Arsenal, and Manchester United striker in his managerial role, having taken over as head coach of Heerenveen in May.

"This is challenging," remarked the 41-year-old, who netted 50 goals in 102 international matches.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment