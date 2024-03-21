New cashew processing factory launched in Bui to drive economic growth

Agribusiness of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A newly inaugurated cashew processing factory at the Bui Generating Station (BGS) in Bui, Banda District, Bono Region, aims to process raw cashew nuts and stimulate economic development in the area.



Developed through collaboration between the Bui Power Authority (BPA) and Cash-U Company Limited, the facility is anticipated to handle 12,000 metric tonnes of raw cashew nuts annually.



Plans are underway to enhance the factory's capabilities to produce cashew nut oil, as announced by Bui and its partner. The project, aligned with the One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative, encompasses a 500-acre cashew plantation and a processing plant on a 20-acre plot.



Named "Cash-U Farm," the plantation has already generated employment opportunities for approximately 55 locals, with projections to employ around 250 individuals at full operational capacity. The Bono Region, renowned for its significant cashew production across its 12 administrative municipalities and districts, stands to benefit from reduced post-harvest losses, improved livelihoods, and socio-economic empowerment through the establishment of the factory.



During the inauguration ceremony, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, CEO of BPA, underscored the factory's significance in advancing the authority's industrialization agenda and fostering economic growth within the Bui operational area. He emphasized the factory's alignment with BPA's Bui City Agenda objectives aimed at leveraging the region's potential for economic expansion.



Encouraging further investment in the factory, Dzamesi urged investors to expand its capacity to generate more employment opportunities. He also extended invitations to potential investors to participate in the Bui City Agenda. The strategic location of the factory within the vast land secured for the Bui project underscores BPA's commitment to leveraging local resources for sustainable economic development.