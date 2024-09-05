New era for England - who has a point to prove?

Sports News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: BBC

England will resume their campaign fifty-five days after their Euro 2024 disappointment in Berlin, as they prepare to take on the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League this Saturday at 17:00 BST.



This marks a new chapter for the Three Lions following Gareth Southgate's departure after an eight-year tenure, which concluded with a 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on July 14.



Lee Carsley, who guided England to triumph in the 2023 European Under-21 Championship, has been named the interim manager.