Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Nsoatreman Football Club has expressed full confidence in their new head coach, Yaw Preko.



The Ghanaian side announced on Thursday, July 4, just two days after the departure of former head coach Maxwell Konadu.



The club stated that they had reached a two-year agreement with Coach Preko and welcomed him to Amanaso.



They believe that Preko is the ideal choice for the club's philosophy and future projects.