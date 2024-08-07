New recruits not ready for season - Nsoatreman FC coach Yaw Preko

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yaw Preko, the head coach of Nsoatreman FC, has provided an update regarding the preparedness of the club's newly signed players as the new season approaches.



The team from Amanaso is set to begin the 2024/25 season this month, facing Elect Sports in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.



As the holders of the Ghana



Read full articleFA Cup, Nsoatreman FC is gearing up for their inaugural campaign in Africa, having triumphed over regional rivals Bofoakwa Tano in a penalty shootout to secure the FA Cup title last season.



Nsoatreman FC will first host the Chadian team before making the journey to Chad for the return match.



Coach Yaw Preko has expressed concerns regarding the readiness of the recently acquired players, stating, "We have made additions to our squad, but I do not believe the new signings are prepared for the season. We need to focus on their development to ensure they are ready."



The club has been intensively preparing for the upcoming season, aiming to make a significant impact.



In the recently concluded Nsenkyire Cup held in Sameraboi, Nsoatreman FC finished as runners-up, with Samartex taking the championship.



In the forthcoming season, the Nsoatre-based club will compete in three major tournaments: the CAF Confederation Cup, the FA Cup, and the Ghana Premier League.



Additionally, the Ghana Premier League is scheduled to commence on September 6, 2024.