New rules, new faces - the Premier League is back

Sports News of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: BBC

The Premier League kicks off this weekend with Manchester City aiming to extend their dominance and Ipswich Town returning to the top flight after 22 years.



Manchester United start their campaign against Fulham, while Ipswich faces Liverpool and Manchester City takes on Chelsea.



Arsenal will challenge for the title, hoping to surpass Manchester City, and United seeks redemption after a disappointing season.



This year sees new VAR rules, less stoppage time, and changes in handball regulations.



New managers include Enzo Maresca at Chelsea and Arne Slot at Liverpool, with notable signings like Leny Yoro for Manchester United and Riccardo Calafiori for Arsenal.