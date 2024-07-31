You are here: HomeSports2024 07 31Article 1964963

New secretariat will remain our commercial center - Hearts of Oak bankroller Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede XIV, the majority shareholder of Hearts of Oak, has announced that the newly inaugurated secretariat, which has been officially handed over to the board, will serve as the club's commercial hub.

The handover ceremony was held at the facility located in Adabraka, where the modern building was presented to the board, headed by Executive Chairman Togbe Afede.



