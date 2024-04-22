New women national teams created to give opportunity to players at all categories – GFA

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The decision to create new national teams by the Ghana Football Association has been explained by Henry Asante Twum, the Director of Communications.



Previously, the GFA expanded the number of women's national teams to nine by introducing five new categories.



Asante Twum has now disclosed that many talented players do not have the opportunity to progress to the senior women's national team, the Black Queens.



This is the reason behind the establishment of these new teams.



Currently, there are only three national teams: the U17 team known as the Black Maidens, the U20 team called the Black Princesses, and the senior national team, also known as the Black Princesses.



However, it has been observed that a significant amount of talent is lost during the transition between these teams.



Therefore, the Executive Council believes it is necessary to start early, which is why the U16 national team has been introduced.