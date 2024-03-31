Newcastle ball boy denies Mohammed Kudus his iconic goal celebration

Sports News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During the Premier League match between Newcastle and West Ham, Mohammed Kudus experienced an unexpected moment when he tried to involve a ball boy in his goal celebration.



Kudus had scored a goal just before halftime at St James’ Park. Wanting to make his celebration more exciting, Kudus motioned towards a ball boy to use the youngster’s stool as a prop.



However, the ball boy declined, possibly influenced by Newcastle's position in the game. As a result, Kudus sat on a nearby pitchside advertising board instead.



The goal itself was controversial, coming after a disputed free-kick awarded to West Ham. Despite Newcastle taking an early lead with Alexander Isak's penalty, West Ham made a strong comeback. Michail Antonio equalized, followed by Kudus putting the visitors ahead.



The momentum continued in the second half, with Jarred Bowen extending West Ham's lead with an assist from Kudus. Nevertheless, Newcastle fought back, with Isak converting another penalty and Harvey Barnes equalizing. In a thrilling finish, Barnes secured a 4-3 victory for Newcastle with a goal in the 90th minute.



Mohammed Kudus has had an impressive season in the Premier League, making 25 appearances, scoring seven goals, and providing four assists.