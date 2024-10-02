You are here: HomeSports2024 10 02Article 1988426

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Newcastle beat Wimbledon in EFL Cup to set up Chelsea tie

Newcastle's Fabian Schar scored his second goal of the season against AFC Wimbledon Newcastle's Fabian Schar scored his second goal of the season against AFC Wimbledon

Newcastle secured their spot in the Carabao Cup's last 16 with a straightforward win against AFC Wimbledon, courtesy of a penalty converted by Fabian Schar.

The Magpies received the penalty just before half-time during the rescheduled third-round match at St James' Park, following a foul on Miguel Almiron by Joe Pigott.

After a prolonged discussion with his assistant, referee Darren Bond awarded the penalty, which Schar confidently placed past the visiting goalkeeper, Owen Goodman.

