Newcastle come from behind to draw with Man City

Anthony Gordon's penalty in the second half secured a draw for Newcastle against Manchester City at St James' Park.

City took the lead in the 35th minute when defender Josko Gvardiol scored following a clever setup from Jack Grealish.

Despite Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis performing admirably in Rodri's absence—who is sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury—City faltered during Newcastle's strongest phase shortly after halftime.

