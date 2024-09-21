You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984343

Source: BBC

Newcastle miss chance to go top with defeat at Fulham

Raul Jimenez (centre) has scored two goals in his past two Premier League games for Fulham

Newcastle United failed to capitalize on the chance to ascend to the top of the Premier League, as Fulham halted their unbeaten streak with a determined display.

Fulham struck first when Raul Jimenez executed a quick turn and shot that slipped past Newcastle's goalkeeper Nick Pope, just 44 seconds after Joelinton's goal was disallowed for offside.

Emile Smith Rowe, a summer acquisition, enhanced his impressive debut season with the Cottagers by scoring the second goal following a well-coordinated team play.

