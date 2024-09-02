You are here: HomeSports2024 09 02Article 1976420

Newcastle punish wasteful Spurs thanks to Isak winner

Newcastle United secured a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

Harvey Barnes gave Newcastle the lead in the 37th minute, but Spurs equalized in the second half through an own goal by Dan Burn.

The decisive moment came when Alexander Isak scored 12 minutes from time, sealing the win for Newcastle.

Despite a strong performance and multiple chances, Spurs couldn't convert their pressure into goals.

The victory lifts Newcastle to fourth place in the Premier League standings, while Spurs sit in 10th.

