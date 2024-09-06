Newcastle's Moan on 'traitor' claims from rivals

Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: BBC

Newcastle United goalkeeper Claudia Moan aims to "disprove" those who labeled her a "traitor" after her transfer from Sunderland, a rival club in the North East.



The 25-year-old, who was named last season's Women's Championship player of the year for her outstanding performance, faced backlash online following her move to the ambitious newcomers at Newcastle.



Moan expressed that the criticism affected her initial experience at the club, noting, "It reached some of the men's fans, and the first week wasn't the best with many sharing their opinions."