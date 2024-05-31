You are here: HomeSports2024 05 31Article 1944686

Newcomer Ibrahim Sulemana joins Black Stars for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and CAR

Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has been called up to Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Sulemana, who impressed coach Otto Addo, joined the initial group of players in camp on Thursday.

His strong showing in the Italian Serie A, where he scored two goals in 21 matches last season, earned him a place in the national team and showcased his midfield potential for Cagliari.

