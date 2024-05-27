Newgarden wins storm-delayed Indy 500 on final lap

Sports News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: BBC

Josef Newgarden clinched his second consecutive Indy 500 victory by executing a thrilling overtake on the final lap of the race, which was significantly delayed due to adverse weather conditions.



The race, held at the iconic Brickyard in Indianapolis, was completed just before the 20:15 curfew after a four-hour delay.



Newgarden's last-minute move saw him surpass Pato O'Ward, making him the first driver in 22 years to achieve back-to-back wins at the prestigious event.



The Team Penske driver praised O'Ward's sportsmanship and expressed his pride in the team's performance.