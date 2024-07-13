Next Black Stars captain must prepare for the debate that will emerge – Andre Ayew

Sports News of Saturday, 13 July 2024

During a sports psychology lecture at the University of Ghana, Andre Ayew, the captain of Ghana, emphasized that there will always be discussions whenever a new captain is chosen for the Black Stars.



In his address, the seasoned forward mentioned that the upcoming captain of the Black Stars must be prepared for the ensuing debate.



Ayew stated, "Debates will



inevitably arise. The next captain will face scrutiny, as will the one after that in the next decade."



He added, "Anyone who aspires to lead our national team in the future should anticipate this. It is essential to learn from these experiences, be prepared, and not let it affect you."



Ayew has firsthand experience with the controversies surrounding the Black Stars captaincy. When the armband was passed from Asamoah Gyan to Ayew, it sparked significant debate.



In Ayew's absence, Thomas Partey has taken on the role of captain. Eventually, a new captain will be appointed to succeed Andre Ayew.