Neymar Junior contacted Brazilians at Real Madrid to about ‘hellish’ Kylian Mbappe

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

It is widely acknowledged that Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe had a strained relationship by the time the Brazilian departed from Paris Saint-Germain, as the two were engaged in a power struggle at the Parc des Princes.



The passage of time has not alleviated their discord.



Cyril Hanouna, while speaking on Europe 1, indicated that Neymar Junior allegedly discussed Kylian Mbappe with his Brazilian teammates Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo Goes.



This information was reported by Sport, which further claims that Neymar found playing alongside Mbappe to be a 'hellish' experience.