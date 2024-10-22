Neymar returns one year after ACL injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: BBC

Brazilian forward Neymar returned to the field for Al-Hilal after more than a year, having recovered from surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee.



The 32-year-old made his comeback in the 77th minute during a thrilling 5-4 victory against UAE Pro League team Al-Ain in the Asian Champions League.



Neymar's injury occurred on October 17, 2023, while he was representing Brazil in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. He had surgery the following month and is Brazil's all-time leading male goalscorer.