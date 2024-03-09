Ngannou vows to continue boxing despite defeat to Anthony Joshua

Boxing News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: BBC

Francis Ngannou says he has no plans to walk away from boxing after suffering a heavy defeat to Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.



The MMA fighter was stopped in two rounds in a one-sided fight.



Ngannou, 37, has two losses in two boxing matches but dismissed the suggestion of returning permanently to MMA.



"You can be sure I'm not done here. It wasn't my day. He was way better than me today" Ngannou stated.



"It sucks but it's the game. We all know that."



Briton Joshua, 34, produced a destructive performance against Ngannou, who four months ago took WBC champion Tyson Fury 10 rounds in a narrow defeat.



The Cameroonian was full of praise for Joshua and it is the first time Ngannou has been knocked out in either his MMA or boxing career.



"[Joshua] was quite special because he stopped me," said Ngannou. "He did what Tyson couldn't do.



"In fact, I didn't feel the punch. I think that's what a knockout is about. I don't feel any pain. That's how I know I was knocked out."



Ngannou had never previously boxed professionally, having built his fighting career in MMA with the UFC, where he was a heavyweight champion.