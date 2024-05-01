You are here: HomeSports2024 05 01Article 1935014

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nicholas Opoku named in Ligue 2 team of the week

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nicholas Opoku Nicholas Opoku

Nicholas Opoku, the Ghanaian defender, has been selected for Sofascore's Ligue 2 team of the week due to his outstanding performance.

Opoku played a crucial role in Amiens' recent goalless draw against Troyes, contributing to the team's clean sheet at the Stade Crédit Agricole de la Licorne.

The 26-year-old centre-back started the game and played the full 90 minutes, showcasing a remarkable 95% pass accuracy, 48 touches, 100% accurate long balls, six clearances, one block, 67% ground duels won, and 80% aerial duels won.

Opoku's defensive prowess was instrumental in thwarting Troyes' attacks and securing a valuable point for Amiens.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment