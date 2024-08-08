Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Spanish-Ghanaian winger Nico Williams has returned to training with Athletic Bilbao ahead of schedule, dispelling any rumors regarding his future.



Originally set to commence his preseason on August 12, Williams has opted to shorten his vacation to rejoin his teammates in Lezama.



Despite significant interest from clubs such as Barcelona and PSG, Nico Williams has decided to



remain with Athletic Bilbao, valuing the opportunity to play alongside his brother, Inaki Williams, in the forthcoming UEFA Europa League season. Fans had been eagerly anticipating Williams' decision, and he finally addressed the matter on Tuesday morning.



In a video shared by the club, Nico Williams conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season: "Everything is good. Looking forward to starting. Full. Wow, athleticzales, I'm back. Looking forward to this season. Let's go, Athletic!"



With Nico Williams' future now clarified, Athletic Bilbao can anticipate a promising season with the talented winger in their ranks.