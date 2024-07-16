Nico Williams emulates Neymar’s celebration with his own twist in Euro 2024 triumph

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Nico Williams, a Spanish-born Ghanaian winger, showcased his talent during the Euro 2024 tournament, particularly in the final against England.



With a remarkable season in Germany already under his belt, Williams solidified his status as a formidable player.



He played a key role in scoring the opening goal, displaying skill and finesse from the right wing.



Notably, his celebration with Lamine Yamal, featuring a dance and a camera gesture, drew comparisons to Neymar's iconic moves.