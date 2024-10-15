You are here: HomeSports2024 10 15Article 1993730

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nico Williams focused on Athletic Bilbao after Barcelona transfer saga

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nico Williams (left) and Inaki Williams Nico Williams (left) and Inaki Williams

Nico Williams, the Ghanaian star from Athletic Bilbao, was rumored to be making a summer transfer to Barcelona, with President Joan Laporta indicating the club was ready to activate his €58 million release clause. However, the deal did not go through, and during Athletic Bilbao's 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in August, Williams faced jeers from the home fans.

Despite the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment