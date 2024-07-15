Nico Williams gets parental support as Spain beat England to win Euro 2024

Sports News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Spain's Nico Williams had his parents in attendance as La Roja defeated England to claim victory in the 2024 European Championship.



Spain secured their fourth title after a 2-1 triumph over the Three Lions in the final held on Sunday, July 14.



Nico contributed to the scoreline for Luis De La Fuente’s team, who emerged victorious in all seven matches of the competition.



The winger from Athletic Bilbao netted the opening goal for Spain early in the second half, with Mikel Oyarzabal sealing the win with a late goal after Cole Palmer had equalized for Gareth Southgate’s squad.