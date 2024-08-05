You are here: HomeSports2024 08 05Article 1966838

Sports News of Monday, 5 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nico Williams not interested in Paris Saint Germain move

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nico Williams Nico Williams

Nico Williams, the Spain international of Ghanaian heritage, has reportedly declined an opportunity to join the prestigious French club Paris Saint Germain.

Williams has become a prominent transfer target for multiple teams, including PSG and the renowned Spanish club Barcelona, following his impressive performances for both his club and national team.

The French club has been monitoring

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment