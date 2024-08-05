Nico Williams not interested in Paris Saint Germain move

Sports News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nico Williams, the Spain international of Ghanaian heritage, has reportedly declined an opportunity to join the prestigious French club Paris Saint Germain.



Williams has become a prominent transfer target for multiple teams, including PSG and the renowned Spanish club Barcelona, following his impressive performances for both his club and national team.



The French club has been monitoring



Read full articlethe Athletic Bilbao winger as they aim to secure his services, potentially outmanoeuvring Barcelona in the current transfer window.



However, reports from Spain indicate that Williams is not inclined to accept an offer from the Ligue 1 champions.



This development is favourable for Barcelona, who are eager to sign the 22-year-old winger.



In the meantime, Barcelona seems to be facing challenges in meeting the appropriate financial terms to acquire the highly regarded forward during this transfer period.



During the 2023/24 La Liga season, Williams made 31 appearances, netting five goals and providing 11 assists.



He played a crucial role in assisting the Spain national team in winning the 2024 Euro championship, where they triumphed over England in the final last month.