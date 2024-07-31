Nico Williams set for transfer to FC Barcelona

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Spanish-Ghanaian winger Nico Williams, who impressed during the recent European Championship, is set to transfer to FC Barcelona.



The 21-year-old, a standout for the Spanish national team that won the tournament, is on the verge of making a high-profile move from Athletic Bilbao.



Williams, a product of Bilbao's youth academy, has long been in the shadow of his older



Read full articlebrother Inaki, a key player at the Basque club. However, Nico's outstanding performances at both club and international levels have established him as a crucial player for Athletic Bilbao and a rising star for Spain.



Opting to play for Spain, unlike his brother who represents Ghana, Nico scored in the final and played a key role in Spain's victory at the European Championship. His technical skills and dynamic style of play have attracted interest from top European clubs, with FC Barcelona leading the race to sign him.



Despite Barcelona's financial difficulties, the club is determined to secure Williams. As reported by Marca, the winger has already informed close contacts of his decision, and an official announcement is expected within the next two weeks.