Sports News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Nico Williams, the Spanish-Ghanaian winger, expressed his joy at Spain's victory in the Euro 2024 Championship in Germany.



Williams Jnr scored a goal in Spain's 2-1 win over England, securing their fourth European title.



The first half of the game ended in a goalless draw, but Williams opened the floodgate for Spain in the second half, connecting from Lamine Yamal’s pass.