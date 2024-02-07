Nigeria High Commission cautions citizens in South Africa ahead of AFCON clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The High Commission of Nigeria in South Africa has issued a cautionary advisory to Nigerian residents in the country, urging them to exercise vigilance ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.



Expressing concerns over potential repercussions related to inflammatory online remarks, the Commission highlighted the need for Nigerians to be cautious during and after the match.



The advisory emphasized the importance of choosing viewing venues carefully, particularly in public spaces, and avoiding provocative celebrations in the event of a Super Eagles victory.



The warning comes in response to online comments that raised apprehensions, with veiled threats against Nigerians circulating on social media platforms.



The Commission underscored the significance of maintaining exemplary conduct, adhering to the law, and reporting any provocations to authorities rather than engaging in retaliation.



Given South Africa's history of xenophobic attacks, the advisory aims to ensure the safety and welfare of Nigerian citizens living in the Rainbow Nation during the high-stakes AFCON match.



