Nigeria announce 40-man provisional squad for 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have released their provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The 40-man squad has 6 goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 8 midfielders, and 13 attackers.



The squad has no notable omissions as William Troost-Ekong, Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, and other superstars made the list.



Experienced forward Ahmed Musa was also named in the squad and is could be set for his third AFCON.



Nigeria are in Group A of the 2023 AFCON alongside host nation Ivory Coast, Equatorial-Guinea, and Guinea Bissau



Below is the full provisional squad





Nigeria ???????? have as many as 13 strikers in their AFCON provisional squad.



Ei pic.twitter.com/yblIOuFlfW — BBright Jnr???????? (@bbright_jnr) December 18, 2023

Goalkeepers1. Francis Uzoho2. Adebayo Adeleye3. Ojo Olorunleke4. Stanley Nwabali5. Amas Obasogie6. Christian NwokeDefenders1. Ola Aina2. Bright Osayi-Samuel3. Tyronne Ebuehi4. Jamilu Collins5. Zaidu Sanusi6. Bruno Onyemaechi7. William Troost-Ekong8. Semi Ajayi9. Calvin Bassey10. Kenneth Omeruo11. Kevin Akpoguma12. Chidozie Awaziem13. Jordan TorunarighaMidfielders1. Wilfred Ndidi2. Frank Onyeka3. Joe Aribo4. Alex Iwobi5. Alhassan Yusuf6. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru7. Raphael Onyedika Nwadike8. Kelechi NwakaliAttackers1. Victor Osimhen2. Victor Boniface3. Terem Moffi4. Umar Sadiq5. Ahmed Musa6. Paul Onuachu7. Cyriel Dessers8. Ademola Lookman9. Nathan Tella10. Moses Simon11. Emmanuel Dennis12. Samuel Chukwueze13. Kelechi Iheanacho