Nigeria coach Eguavoen fumes over disallowed goal

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Nigeria's 0-0 stalemate with Rwanda in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Tuesday allowed the Super Eagles to finish at the top of their group. However, coach Augustine Eguavoen expressed frustration over a disallowed goal.



Ademola Lookman's header in the 21st minute, which could have clinched a victory, was ruled out due to a foul in the box, leaving Eguavoen visibly upset.



He remarked post-match, "We scored a goal; everyone in the stadium and around the world recognized it as a goal."