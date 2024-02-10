You are here: HomeSports2024 02 10Article 1915844

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen reveals reasons for wearing mask

Victor Osimhen Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen, a Nigerian forward playing in Serie A for Napoli, has stated that he will continue to wear a protective mask for the rest of his career due to safety concerns.

On November 21, 2021, during a match between Napoli and Inter Milan in Serie A, Osimhen suffered a serious facial injury after colliding with Milan Skriniar in the Italian league.

Since returning from the injury, Osimhen has regularly worn a protective mask, which has become something of a trademark and is now widely recognized among Napoli fans.

Speaking in an interview with Brilla FM in Nigeria while representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, Osimhen emphasized the importance of wearing the mask for his safety.

Osimhen explained that he must wear the mask for the rest of his career because screws pass through his jaws and face, which he still has to this day.

Even while wearing the mask, Osimhen suffered a bloody face during a recent match against Cagliari after colliding with the opposition's goalkeeper.

He underscored the importance of the protective gear for his well-being on the field, stating that it is very dangerous for him to play without it.

