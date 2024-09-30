Nigeria qualifies for 2025 ICC under-19 Women’s World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: Sports Ration

Nigeria has emerged victorious in the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup Africa Qualifiers and will represent the continent at the 2025 ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup in Malaysia.



The Nigerian team secured their place after their final match against Zimbabwe in Kigali, Rwanda, was canceled due to rain.



Remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, Nigeria topped their group and was declared the winner based on their exceptional performance.



Uyi Akpata, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), commended the team's commitment and hard work, expressing gratitude to the players, board members, coaches, and technical staff for their contributions to this achievement.