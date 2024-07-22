Nigeria secures promotion to Davis Cup World Group II after defeating Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: Vanguard News

Nigeria has secured promotion to Davis Cup World Group II after defeating Ghana in the first two rubbers at the Group III Africa Qualifier event.



Nigerian players Christopher Bulus and Michael Emmanuel each won their matches against Ghana's Abraham Asaba and Isaac Nortey with identical 6-3, 6-2 scores.



The promotion is confirmed regardless of the third rubber's outcome. Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire will be relegated to Group IV, while Benin Republic will remain in Africa Group III.



Zimbabwe and Namibia will join Nigeria in World Group II following their wins at the event in Abuja.