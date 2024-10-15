You are here: HomeSports2024 10 15Article 1993754

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigeria set to boycott Afcon 2025 qualifier in Libya

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Super Eagles of Nigeria Super Eagles of Nigeria

Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles, is reportedly planning to boycott their upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifier against Libya. This decision follows a troubling ordeal at a Libyan airport where the team was stranded for over 12 hours.

Their flight was unexpectedly diverted from Benghazi to Al Abraq, and the players were left without basic amenities such as food,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment