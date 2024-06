Sports News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: BBC

Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup took another blow as they were defeated by Benin. Despite taking an early lead, the Super Eagles were unable to hold on and lost 2-1.



Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew celebrated his 100th cap for Ghana by scoring a hat-trick in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Central African Republic.



Ghana now sits at the top of Group I, thanks to Ayew's impressive performance.