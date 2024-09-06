You are here: HomeSports2024 09 06Article 1977965

Source: ESPN

Nigeria target recovery after World Cup qualifying disappointment

Nigeria impressed against Ghana despite the absence of Victor Osimhen Nigeria impressed against Ghana despite the absence of Victor Osimhen

Following a lackluster World Cup qualifying round in March that resulted in the exit of coach Finidi George, Nigeria is set to resume play for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Their initial challenge comes from Benin Republic, who previously stunned them with a surprising loss during the World Cup qualifiers in June.

The Cheetahs, under the guidance of former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, orchestrated that defeat, casting uncertainty over Nigeria's World Cup aspirations.

