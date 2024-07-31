You are here: HomeSports2024 07 31Article 1965146

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian Sprinter Favour Ofili excluded from Olympic 100m due to administrative errors

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Favour Ofili Favour Ofili

Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili expressed her frustration on Tuesday, revealing that she will not compete in the 100-meter race at the ongoing Paris Olympics due to administrative lapses by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC).

Ofili, an alumna of Louisiana State University's Track and Field program, called for accountability from those responsible and expressed

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment