Source: BBC

Nigerian boxer fails drugs test at Olympics

Cynthia Ogunsemilore (right) won a bronze medal competing for Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Cynthia Ogunsemilore (right) won a bronze medal competing for Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore has been provisionally suspended from the Paris 2024 Olympics after failing a drugs test.

The 22-year-old, who won gold at the African Games and bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic and masking agent.

The International Testing Agency collected the out-of-competition sample on July 25. Ogunsemilore can appeal, but a decision won't come in time for her Olympic debut fight on Monday.

This marks Nigeria's second successive Olympics with doping suspensions, following sprinter Blessing Okagbare's 11-year ban in Tokyo. Allegations of non-compliance with WADA regulations against Nigeria's anti-doping agency are ongoing.

